(credit: Ivane L./yelp)

With a city like Los Angeles, you can always expect the emergence of new bars and restaurants opening all the time. If you’re looking to try out LA’s newest and best bars, we’ve rounded up the ones you should know about.

Black Rabbit Rose

Hollywood

Situated near the Hollywood Palladium, this bar comes to LA thanks to the same owners as Harvard & Stone and Good Times at Davey Wayne’s. Attached to a magic theatre, this bar offers nightly magic shows to go along with the vibe. Sip on unique cocktails and when you’re hungry, you’re in luck as Blind Tiger is right next door!

The Pacific Seas

Downtown Los Angeles

Step foot in this DTLA bar and you’ll feel transported into a unique and adventurous setting. The hidden bar is famous for drinks like its mai tais, as well as other inventive creations. Sit in the Art Deco Map Room where you’ll find a celebration of the exotic, the mysterious– and the unknown. Other great cocktails include Alcatraz with Jim Bean Rye, French vermouth, lemon and pomegranate, as well as the Big Sur, with Hendricks Gin, house made honey sour and fresh thyme.

Broken Shaker

Downtown Los Angeles

Sip cocktails with awesome views of the downtown LA skyline at Broken Shaker, on the rooftop of the Freehand Hotel. The bar, which offers handcrafted cocktails oozes cool. Located on the rooftop pool deck, the eclectic menu offers infused drinks with homemade elixers and exotic ingredients that brings the flavors of the beach to the middle of the city. The decor is funky and fun too, adding to a fun setting to throw back a few with friends.

Bibo Ergo Sum

West Hollywood

This art deco inspired West Hollywood neighborhood bar is only adding to the area’s popularity. Offering unique cocktail offerings. the bar pays homage to the silver screen with drinks inspired by the film “The Prestige” and is broken into three sections inspired by the three components of a magic trick: The Pledge, the Turn, and The Prestige. Sip on classic cocktails, or dare to try some of their more one-of-a-kind drinks. It’s no surprise that this bar is a hit as the team behind the popular Walker inn in Koreatown is behind it.

No Name

West Hollywood

Soul food, performances and an exterior that makes it hard to know its a commercial space make this one of LA’s most popular spots to throw back a few drinks. Situated across the street from Canter’s Deli on Fairfax Blvd., No Name is the brainchild of Bryan Ling, who founded the anonymous bar for the creative community. In this sense, it’s become one of the most exclusive bars, making it difficult to get into unless you know someone. Oh, and they don’t allow camera’s or photos inside the bar too. Once you’ve gotten past the exterior allure, the interior is comfortable with friendly service and tasty drinks.