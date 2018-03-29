(Credit: O.C. Fair)

In Orange County, it can generally be said that the weather is perfect throughout the year. But, in the spring and summer months, it’s even better! When the temperatures warm up, it means it’s time to celebrate with fun activities in cities across Orange County. These are 5 you should know about. From the California Wine Festival to Pageant of the Masters, Fiesta Hermosa and the O.C. Fair, there’s plenty going on this spring and summer in Orange County!

April 20 & 21, 2018

California Wine Festival

Dana Point

The 9th annual California Wine Festival in Dana Point promises to deliver an exciting event that’s all about wine! Featuring nearly 250 selections from more than 80 wineries, attendees will get to taste wines from all over, and sample food from over 30 Orange County restaurants, too!

May 19, 2018

Surf ’n’ Suds Beer Festival

Ventura

While it isn’t in Orange County, the Surf ‘n’ Suds Beer Festival is one event you won’t want to miss. Just a short drive from Orange County, the event will feature more than 50 craft breweries serving up everything from beer, cider and wines. Hear live music from DJ Hecktik, play lawn games and eat tasty bites from food trucks too!

May 19 & 20, 2018

Doheny Blues Festival

Dana Point

Experience the 21st annual Doheny Blues Festival this year which will be held at Dana Point’s Sea Terrace Park! Headliners include Jimmie Vaughan and the California Honeydrops, and George Thorogood. In addition, there will be 24 performances on three alternating stages, as well as tasty food offerings from many Orange County top eateries!

May 26-28, 2018

Fiesta Hermosa

Hermosa Beach

Dubbed the “largest arts & crafts fair in Southern California,” the Fiesta Hermosa features over 300 artists and craters annually each Memorial Day weekend. In addition to painters, photographers, jewelers, sculptors, and crafters, you can come for the live music featured on two different stages that belt out both tribute band favorites and local sounds. Be sure to come hungry as over 18 varieties of ethnic food options are available in addition to a charity beer and wine garden offering a great selection of local brews.

July 7 – September 1, 2018

Pageant of the Masters

Laguna Beach

Even if you’re not necessarily an art aficionado, you won’t have a hard time enjoying Pageant of The Masters Watch in awe as some of the world’s most famous pieces of art come to life right in front of your eyes. It’s truly amazing to see live versions of some of the most famous paintings accompanied by narration about the painting and the accompanying classical music. In addition to seeing people pose as paintings, the setting in Laguna Canyon makes the event even more amazing. This annual event is such a part of Orange County that it was even portrayed in an episode of Arrested Development. This event is every July and August.

July 13, 2018 – August 12, 2018

Orange County Fair

Costa Mesa

Enjoy 23 days of amazingness at the ninth largest fair in the country! With a theme of “Free Your Inner Farmer,” visitors will get to experience exhibits, exhilarating carnival rides, unique food, awesome concerts at the Pacific Amphitheater and shopping!

Jordan Schlecter is CBSLA’s “Best of LA” and “Best of Orange County” editor.