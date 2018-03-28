ANAHEIM (CBSLA) — Santa Ana police arrested a suspected child predator Wednesday after being informed that the man was allegedly seeking a 4-year-old to have sex with.

Nicolas Ryan Castillo, 29, was arrested at his fiancee’s home in Anaheim. Officials say Castillo had been staying at the home, which is next to a daycare center, with his fiancee and two small children.

Santa Ana police say they had been tipped off about Castillo’s activity through an informant.

Authorities say the tip lead to a month-long investigation, in which Castillo told a detective posing as the mother of a 4-year-old child that he had engaged in sexual activity with a child before. The suspect then went on to say he wished to meet with the mother.

Officials say Castillo had offered to pay $700 for two encounters with the 4-year-old or $500 if the mother would allow him to spend the night with the child.

Authorities performed search warrants at Castillo’s fiancee’s home in Anaheim, as well as a home in Yorba Linda that is believed to belong to his parents, in which officials obtained computers, hard drives and possible pornography.