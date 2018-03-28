SHERMAN OAKS (CBSLA) — A rash of home burglaries in the San Fernando Valley has two neighborhoods on the lookout after a bold thief walked right out of a home with property worth thousands of dollars, the latest in a series of burglaries in the area.

“It’s, like, a terrible feeling, and I felt crappy all day,” burglary victim Josh Jennings told CBS2 News. He pointed out the window through which a thief entered his Thousand Oaks home on the 14000 block of Valley Vista Boulevard on March 12.

A security camera in Jennings’ kitchen caught the man cleaning out his home. First, he carries away a $5,000 painting. Next, he went into Jennings’ closet, absconding with clothes, leather jackets, a laptop and some liquor bottles.

“Speakers, a little bit of alcohol, but the bad alcohol,” joked Jennings. “He didn’t take my whiskey, for some reason. He had poor taste.” He also took a jewelry box belonging to Jennings’ girlfriend, but before he left, he filled a basket with food and drinks.

Jennings estimates his losses at around $10,000.

Police believe this man was involved in another burglary the same day. Three homes in that neighborhood have been hit recently.

Just north of there in Van Nuys, residents are also on high alert. A would-be burglar activated the doorbell camera of home on the 4500 block of Nagle Avenue. He was unsuccessful, however, eventually leaving in a white Mercedes.

Detectives believe this is the same man who burglarized a home in West L.A. In both cases, the homeowners were attending funerals.

Anyone with information that could lead to the suspects’ capture is urged to call Van Nuys detectives at (818)374-9500.