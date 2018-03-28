LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Investigators sought victims Wednesday of a 34-year-old man suspected of sexual assault and exposing himself at Universal CityWalk on New Year’s Day and committing other sexual acts against minors.

Hershel Korngut, an audiologist at a hearing care facility in Tarzana, exposed himself to a woman at CityWalk on Jan. 1 and was arrested when he returned to the facility later the same week, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Deputy Juanita Navarro-Suarez said.

Several juvenile victims have come forward, authorities said.

Korngut was cited and released, pending an order to appear in court in Van Nuys in April 4, Navarro-Suarez said.

“Through the course of the continuing investigation, detectives discovered additional victims who were identified as juveniles, who came in contact with the suspect at the theme park,” Navarro-Suarez said.

Detectives serving a search warrant at the man’s home found evidence of child pornography, whereas the additional charges of possession of child pornography, lewd and lascivious acts upon a child and sexual battery will be brought forth in court, she said.

Detectives believe there may be additional victims and urged anyone with information to call (818) 622-9600 to speak with Detective Dowdy. Anonymous tips can be submitted through Crime Stoppers by calling (800) 222-TIPS.

(©2018 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS News Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Wire services contributed to this report.)