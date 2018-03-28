NEAR SACRAMENTO (CBSLA) – Human remains discovered in a wildlife area in Nevada County in Northern California were positively identified Wednesday as an aspiring model who went missing in Hollywood last month.

The Nevada County Sheriff’s Office reports that LAPD detectives investigating a missing person case in the region discovered a shallow grave in Dry Creek in the Spenceville Wildlife Area, east of Beale Air Force Base, about 50 miles north of Sacramento on Monday.

Los Angeles police said Tuesday that they believe they remains belonged to missing 25-year-old Adea Shabani, pending the results of a full autopsy.

After discovering the grave, LAPD notified the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office.

According to Nevada County Sheriff’s officials, 25-year-old Adea Shabani suffered “blunt force trauma to her head.”

Shabani’s death has been ruled a homicide, however, a final cause of death has been deferred pending toxicology tests.

The 25-year-old was last seen Feb. 23 near her Hollywood home in the 1700 block of Wilcox Avenue, between Hollywood Boulevard and Franklin Avenue, at around 11 a.m.

Shabani had moved to Hollywood from Macedonia to pursue a modeling and acting career two years ago.

On March 22, a suspect shot and killed himself following a law enforcement pursuit and standoff that ended in the Riverside County community of Corona. The suspect was later identified by Riverside County Sheriff’s deputies as 33-year-old Christopher Spotz of North Hollywood.

Spotz, who attended Stella Adler Acting Academy with Shabani, may have been Shabani’s boyfriend, although LAPD have not confirmed that.

California Highway Patrol says Spotz was driving a stolen Toyota Tacoma that had “possibly been used in a homicide which had occurred in Los Angeles County.”

Los Angeles police Tuesday told CBS2 that a bulletin had been put out on the pickup because it was associated with a missing person. The pursuit began when CHP spotted the vehicle and tried to pull it over.

A vigil was held for Shabani Tuesday night.

