LOS ANGELES (AP) — Brook Lopez scored 22 points, Julius Randle added 20 points and 10 rebounds, and the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Dallas Mavericks 103-93 on Wednesday night.

Brandon Ingram had 13 points, seven rebounds and four assists in 23 minutes in his return after missing 12 games with a groin strain.

Lonzo Ball had eight points, five rebounds and four assists before leaving late in the third quarter. Ball had his left knee wrapped in ice briefly, the same knee that kept him out for 16 games in January and February.

Harrison Barnes had 17 points for the Mavericks, who have lost seven of their last nine. Dennis Smith Jr. had 14 points and eight assists, and Dirk Nowitzki chipped in with 13 points and seven rebounds.

Kyle Kuzma scored 10 of his 18 points in the fourth quarter, helping the Lakers close out their second win in three games following a four-game losing streak.

The Lakers had an 82-81 lead after the third, closing out the quarter on a 21-7 run after the Mavericks opened a 13-point advantage. Randle had nine points during the outburst, including eight straight to give Los Angeles its first lead of the second half.

The Mavericks were up 56-55 at the half behind 14 points and three assists from Smith. Yogi Ferrell scored eight points in the second quarter off the bench.

Dallas was opportunistic in building its narrow advantage, turning 10 Los Angeles turnovers into 13 points. The Mavericks committed five turnovers and the Lakers scored one point off those errors. The disparity also allowed the Mavericks to build an 11-6 edge in fast-break points.

Lopez led the Lakers with 17 points in the half, and Ingram had seven points, three rebounds and two assists in 12 minutes.

TIP-INS

Mavericks: Ferrell finished with 12 points. . Dallas is 5-21 on the road against Western Conference teams. . The Mavericks finished with a 17-7 advantage in points off turnovers.

Lakers: Los Angeles outscored Dallas 46-30 in the paint. . The Lakers had 25 assists on their 36 made baskets. . Rookie F Josh Hart, who has missed 14 games because of a broken finger on his left hand, could return Friday. Coach Luke Walton said Hart wanted to play against the Mavericks but was not medically cleared.

UP NEXT

Mavericks: Host the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday.

Lakers: Host the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday.

