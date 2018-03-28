Filed Under:Best Of LA, Best of Los Angeles, Cinespia, Eat See Play, InstaStory
(Credit: Kelly Lee Barrett / Cinespia)

Cinespia at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery is back for its 17th season, and promises to be bigger and better than seasons past! Opening the season will be a classic fantasy film that is sure to excite! So, make sure to pack your picnic basket full of goodies and get ready for some awesome outdoor movie screenings this summer!

Hollywood Forever Cemetery
6000 Santa Monica Blvd,
Los Angeles, CA 90038
http://www.hollywoodforever.com

May 12, 2018
“The Neverending Story”
Doors: 6:45pm / Film: 8:30pm

May 19, 2018
“Drive”
Doors: 6:45pm / Film: 8:30pm

May 26, 2018
“Almost Famous”
Doors: 6:45pm / Film: 8:30pm

May 27, 2018
“Casablanca”
Doors: 6:45pm / Film: 8:30pm

