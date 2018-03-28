(credit: KENA BETANCUR/AFP/Getty Images)

The San Fernando Valley (or “The Valley” as it is mostly known as) is easily one of the most misunderstood areas of Los Angeles. But, the Valley offers some pretty awesome things to do, as well as more affordable housing! We’ve rounded up a few of the great activities and things to look for if you want to explore the area!

Explore Universal Studios / Universal City Walk

Universal City

/www.universalstudioshollywood.com

With countless attractions, studio lots, and more, Universal Studios is one of the most popular attractions in Los Angeles and it just happens to be in the Valley! Go behind the scenes of a real working movie studio with their world famous studio tour, explore the many shops at Universal City Walk and more! The Studio Tour is a one hour tour which will have you fascinated.

Free Concerts on the Green In Woodland Hills

Warner Park / Woodland Hills

www.valleycultural.org

Who said outdoor shows were just for the city? On Sunday evenings, enjoy free concerts at he beautiful Lou Bredlow Pavilion in Warner Park at 5:30pm! The 2018 season, from June 10 to August 19, will feature “The Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Spectacular Ft. Shawn Klush & Justin Shandor” on June 10, “Fortunate Son” on June 17, “The Highwaymen Live” on June 24, “DSB Tribute To Journey” on July 15, “ARRIVAL from Sweden – The Music of ABBA” on July 22, “Hot August Night” on July 29, “Who’s Bad-The Ultimate Michael Jackson Experience” on August 19 and many others! View the Full Calendar

Take A Tour Of An Old Oil Boom Town!

Newhall

www.scvhistory.com

Have you ever wondered what parts of the Valley looked like before commercialization? This is your chance! Dubbed “California’s First Oil Boom Town,” the city of Mentryville is located just off the Golden State Freeway in Newhall. Located at the entrance of Pico Canyon, Mentryville was a 19th-century oil boom town that sprung up because of an oil well. Visitors will get a glimpse at old oil rigs and other antiques that line the city.

Explore The North Hollywood Arts District

North Hollywood

http://nohoartsdistrict.com

Throughout the years, North Hollywood has transformed itself into the Valley’s go to cultural center. Today, this once gritty suburb has great art galleries, acting workshops, dance studios, delicious restaurants and more to explore!

Go Bowling

Corbin Bowl / Tarzana

www.corbinbowl.net

Corbin Bowl is the premier bowling experience on Ventura Boulevard. Located in the heart of the San Fernando Valley, off the 101 in between Tampa Ave and Winnetka Ave in Tarzana, go for a strike and hang out with friends at this Valley establishment.