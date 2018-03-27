WHITTIER (CBSLA) — A high-speed pursuit came to a crashing end Tuesday after a mother kidnapped her own children from the Department of Children and Family Services, according to police.

Whittier police began pursuing the car and when it approached traffic near Workman Mill Rd. and Valley Blvd. around 7 p.m. they say the driver tried to squeeze through and hit a bus.

The woman took off on foot, leaving the two children in the vehicle, ages two and six months, behind.

Police caught up with her and took the kids to safety. An officer was seen comforting one of the children at the scene. Authorities say the children were not hurt.

CBS2/KCAL9’s Andrea Fujii reports other vehicles were involved in the crash. No serious injuries were reported.