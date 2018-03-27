STUDIO CITY (CBSLA) — The frontman of the band Eagles of Death Metal has called out the survivors of the February massacre at a Florida high school who marched for gun control over the weekend, using his experience as a shooting survivor to call the youths “pathetic.”

Jesse “The Devil” Hughes took to Instagram over the weekend to criticize those who participated in Saturday’s nationwide March For Our Lives protests. The EODM singer and his bandmates survived a 2015 terrorist attack at Paris’ Bataclan theater that left 89 concertgoers dead.

In a post that has since been deleted, the outspoken Hughes wrote, “As the survivor of a mass shooting I can tell you from first-hand experience that all of you protesting and taking days off from school insult the memory of those who were killed and abuse and insult me and every other lover of liberty by your every action.”

“Long Live Rock’n’Roll….. and may everyone of these disgusting vile abusers of the dead live as long as possible so they can have the maximum amount of time to endure their shame….and be Curse…,” Hughes continued.

Hughes, who also goes by the moniker “Boots Electric,” was apparently addressing the survivors of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla. on Feb. 14.

One of the posts, screen-grabbed by a Twitter user, shows a doctored photo of Parkland survivor Emma Gonzalez ripping up the U.S Constitution. That photo, which has since has gone viral, was quickly pointed out to be a fake.

Hey, @jesseEODM I think going out of your way to attack a fellow victim of gun violence, let alone a child, is a pretty pussy ass move. Might wanna check yourself cause your ignorance is showing.

Amendments are meant to be amended. pic.twitter.com/qjlOrM4mnD — Ethan Embry (@EmbryEthan) March 26, 2018

“Behold……the Awful Face Of Treason…..survivor of Nothing….Lover of Treason…..enjoy your little moment…..it’s about to End…… #stupidity #hatersofliberty #loversofsatan #borntolose #2ndamendment,” the post read.

Jesse Hughes, front man of Eagles of Death Metal is terrible at being a human being. Loesch terrible. Gorka terrible. Coulter terrible. He published a picture of Emma Gonzalez calling her "the Awful Face of Treason" & posted this garbage:@jesseEODM@EODMofficial@Emma4Change pic.twitter.com/PQdsPoswVX — Eugene V. Belitsky (@Jhenya_Belitsky) March 26, 2018

The doctored photo of Gonzalez was posted with two images that seemed to equate voluntarily giving up one’s guns to prevent gun violence, to castrating oneself to prevent rape.

EODM's Jesse Hughes posted these two images along with a doctored photo of #EmmaGonzalez ripping up the Constitution https://t.co/cVLnG26qga pic.twitter.com/xBx1szdP2R — Consequence of Sound (@consequence) March 26, 2018

The site Consequence of Sound posted a screen-grabbed image of yet another photo of a pro-2nd Amendment patch from a deleted post.

Hughes, who formed EODM with his Palm Desert, childhood friend and Queens of the Stone Age frontman Josh Homme, has been criticized in the past for his conspiratorial views. Months after the attack at Le Bataclan, Hughes intimated the shooting that occurred during his concert on Nov. 13, 2015 was an “inside job.” He later apologized for the remarks.

In a 2016 interview with right-wing “godfather of hipsterdom” and Vice co-founder Gavin McInnes, Hughes said, “A day after, at the stadium, Muslims booed the moment of silence and we barely heard about it in the press. I saw Muslims celebrating in the street during the attack. I saw it with my own eyes. In real time! How did they know what was going on? There must have been coordination.”

Hughes and the band were featured in the 2017 documentary about the massacre “Nos Amis,” named after their 2016 tour, which included an appearance with U2 at another venue in Paris.

Hughes was known for his conservative and often controversial views before the Bataclan massacre remarks. In the documentary “The Redemption of the Devil,” Hughes espouses many of his right-leaning views on his online radio show. A self-professed Christian and minister ordained by the Universal One Church, Hughes has given sermons preaching Jesus’ love and “promoting the sanctity of the Second Amendment,” according to a 2015 Grantland exposé.

Months prior to the massacre, in an almost prescient interview with an Italian online rock magazine, Hughes said the following:

“I would rather believe in a magic dude than magic monkeys. Jesus Christ is the one that teaches us to be the most compassionate. No other religious doctrine in the world that tells you that the greatest love anybody can have is that you give up your life for your own friends — no one does. You can blow yourself up to spite Christians or you can blow yourself up to piss off America — there’s nothing noble about that, but the whole world changed through Jesus Christ. Sometimes bad things were done in his name, but by imposters, and he f—–g punishes them accordingly. It’s probably gonna be hotter in hell for me than for y’all, but I’ll never be the fool that’s there and doesn’t know why.”

Below is the complete text of one of the the since-deleted posts: