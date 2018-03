COMPTON (CBSLA) — The city of Compton has lost 31 firearms from its vault.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives has put out an alert to help find whoever stole them from City Hall.

Agents believe 23 .40 caliber Berreta pistols and eight Glocks were swiped between March 6th and August 31st of last year.

There is a $10,000 reward for anyone who provides information that leads to an arrest.