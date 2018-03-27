LOS ANGELES (AP) — Tobias Harris scored 19 points, DeAndre Jordan had a double-double and the Los Angeles Clippers rallied after blowing a 16-point lead to beat the Milwaukee Bucks 105-98 on Tuesday night and boost their playoff hopes.

The Clippers hit six 3-pointers in the fourth, when they were down by five and launched a 13-0 run to go back in front 96-88.

They made 3-pointers on four straight possessions — by four different players — for a 105-96 lead.

Jordan had 12 points and 16 rebounds, and Lou Williams added 16 points off the bench.

Los Angeles trails Minnesota by 1 ½ games for the eighth and final Western Conference playoff berth.

Milos Teodosic got their 3-point run going in the first quarter, when he made four of the Clippers’ seven 3-pointers.

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 26 points and Khris Middleton added 22 for the Bucks, who opened a four-game Western Conference swing by having their two-game winning streak snapped.

The Clippers came out strongly to start the second quarter, extending their lead to 16 on a dunk by Williams.

But Middleton and the Bucks chipped away, outscoring the Clippers 26-15 in the third. Antetokounmpo had 10 points to help send Milwaukee into the fourth leading 82-78.

The Bucks ended the third on a 9-0 run, including back-to-back baskets by Tyler Zeller that gave them their first lead since the initial basket of the game.

Bucks: Backup C Thon Maker sat out with a right groin strain. … Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers attended.

Clippers: They have won five of seven against the Bucks, including a 127-120 win last week. … F Danilo Gallinari (right hand contusion, non-displaced fracture) could return Friday at Portland or Sunday against Indiana. He’s missed 17 games with the latest in a string of injuries this season.

Bucks: Visit Golden State on Thursday. They lost to the Warriors 108-94 at home on Jan. 12.

Clippers: Visit Phoenix on Wednesday in the second game of a back-to-back, their last one of the season. They are 3-7 on the road in the second game.

