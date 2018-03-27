Avengers: Infinity War will be released in U.S. theaters on April 27, 2018. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)

If you can’t get enough hints about what’s in store for all those Marvel superheroes (and villains) in “Avengers: Infinity War,” check out the latest trailer with new footage of Groot, Iron Man and others.

In the video, released on Twitter Tuesday, we see footage of the Avengers teaming up with heroic allies Black Panther, Doctor Strange and the Guardians of the Galaxy to fight Thanos and hopefully save the world.

Plus, there’s additional footage of teen Groot playing a video game, and not surprisingly saying “I am Groot.”

“We have one advantage … what Thanos wants, so that’s what we use,” Iron Man says in the trailer.

To be honest, though, the snippet of Star-Lord “superhero-splaining” how his plan for fighting Thanos is better than Iron Man’s is still one of the best bits of footage from the film released so far.

“Avengers: Infinity War” releases worldwide on April 27.

Need more background on the film? Start with our Q&A with the Russo brothers, then read up on all things Marvel-related.