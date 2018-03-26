SEAL BEACH (CBSLA) — A pair of whales drew a crowd of onlookers Monday in Seal Beach after they were spotted floating near the surface of the water.

The two 20-foot whales were first sighted mid-morning in the San Gabriel River channel adjacent to the beach, according to lifeguards.

They soon proceeded to give an impressive show to spectators that gathered along the beach, with some worried the duo would become stuck in the shallow water.

#whales A crowd gathers at the mouth of the #sangabrielriver where 2 whales are hanging out. @SealBeachPolice #cbsla @cbsla More at 4 & 5 Kcal and Kcbs pic.twitter.com/WkezPfjARg — michele gile (@CBSmichelegile) March 26, 2018

Just before noon, the whales were seen lingering in the mouth of the channel before making their way back out to open water.

Officials with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and Marine Mammal Center were monitoring the situation.

