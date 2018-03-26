BREA (CBSLA) — Police are searching for the thieves responsible for stealing thousands of dollars from a high school choir in Brea over the weekend.

Sometime either late Friday night or early Saturday morning, thieves broke into the band rooms at Brea Olinda High School and stole $15,000.

The money, which was to be deposited on Monday, had just been raised from their recent musical.

The United Choirs of Brea at Brea Olinda High School put on six shows to raise the funds, which were intended to cover the cost of sets, props and staff.

Police have yet to make any arrests but are looking at security video.

The choirs have set up a GoFundMe page in the hopes of getting some of the proceeds back.