LOS ANGELES (CBSLA/AP) — Adult film actress Stormy Daniels filed a defamation suit in Los Angeles federal court Monday against Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump’s attorney.

Daniels – whose legal name is Stephanie Clifford – filed the suit in Superior Court a day after the “60 Minutes” interview in which Daniels described a brief affair she alleges she had with Trump more than a

decade ago before he ran for president.

The new allegation is part of a revised complaint filed Monday by Daniels’ lawyer Michael Avenatti and alleges that Cohen made a false statement that damaged Daniels’ reputation when he released a statement in February that intimated she was lying.

It also alleges the confidentially agreement Daniels signed is invalid for a new reason: because the payment she received in exchange for her silence violated campaign finance law.

Avenatti told MSNBC that Cohen has “misled the American people” and that Daniels is telling the truth.

There was no immediate response from Cohen or the White House.

Earlier Monday, White House spokesman Raj Shah declined to say whether the president had actually watched the “60 Minutes” broadcast. But he nonetheless said Trump does not believe “any of the claims that Ms. Daniels made last night in the interview are accurate.”

“The president strongly, clearly and has consistently denied these underlying claims, and the only person who’s been inconsistent is the one making the claims,” he said.

