By Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports
Ndamukong Suh has reached an agreement with the Los Angeles Rams, the team announced.

It’s a one-year, $14 million deal, according ESPN‘s Adam Schefter, who adds that Suh took less to go to L.A. Suh now joins a defensive front that includes one of the NFL‘s best players, Aaron Donald, and a secondary that was bolstered in recent weeks by the additions of shutdown cornerbacks Marcus Peters and Aqib Talib.

The Jets made a late push to sign Suh but pulled their one-year offer after a deadline for an agreement passed without Suh even visiting the team. Before getting the Jets’ offer, it was believed that Suh had narrowed his choices down to three teams: the TitansSaints and Rams. The Raiders also tried to get in the mix after planning a visit with Suh, but the trip was canceled last week before the 31-year-old made it to the Bay Area.

