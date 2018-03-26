The Jets made a late push to sign Suh but pulled their one-year offer after a deadline for an agreement passed without Suh even visiting the team. Before getting the Jets’ offer, it was believed that Suh had narrowed his choices down to three teams: the Titans, Saints and Rams. The Raiders also tried to get in the mix after planning a visit with Suh, but the trip was canceled last week before the 31-year-old made it to the Bay Area.