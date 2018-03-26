AZUSA (CBSLA) – A large mountain lion was spotted in the backyard of a home in Azusa Monday morning.

The lion was discovered in the 600 block of West Virginia Ann Drive, near the Azusa Greens Country Club golf course, Azusa police reported at around 7 a.m. Police had a drone in the air monitoring the animal.

The mountain lion was contained in the backyard of a home, police said. California Department of Fish and Wildlife staff were responding.

Residents in the neighborhood were asked to stay inside their homes.

