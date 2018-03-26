(Credit: Eat|See|Hear)

Home to the largest screen on the West Coast, Eat|See|Hear debuts another year of film favorites. The original traveling outdoor cinema celebrates its seventh year with a selection of 20 movies and music performances alongside 150+ rotating food trucks. Bring your friends, a loved one or both and enjoy these great films at locations around Los Angeles!

May 5

Despicable Me

North Hollywood Recreation Center

May 12

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind

LA State Historic Park

May 19

E.T. The Extra Terrestrial

North Hollywood Recreation Center

May 26

Easy Rider

The Autry Museum

June 2

Tommy Boy

Centennial Square at Pasadena City Hall

June 9

The Princess Bride

North Hollywood Recreation Center

June 16

The Big Lebowski (20th Anniversary)

Santa Monica High School Amphitheater

June 23

Clerks

The Autry Museum

June 30

Lady Bird

Santa Monica High School Amphitheater

July 7

Rear Window

The Autry Museum

July 14

The Warriors

LA State Historic Park

July 21

Ocean’s Eleven

Centennial Square at Pasadena City Hall

July 28

Blazing Saddles

The Autry Museum

August 4

Groundhog Day

Centennial Square at Pasadena City Hall

August 11

Inglorious Basterds

The Autry Museum

August 18

The Sandlot (25th Anniversary)

La Cienega Park in Beverly Hills

August 25

Back to the Future

The Autry Museum

September 1

Selena

The Autry Museum

September 8

Boogie Nights

LA State Historic Park

September 15

A League of Their Own

North Hollywood Recreation Center