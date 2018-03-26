Filed Under:best of, Best Of LA, Best of Los Angeles, Eat See Hear, Eat See Play, Jordan Schlecter
(Credit: Eat|See|Hear)

Home to the largest screen on the West Coast, Eat|See|Hear debuts another year of film favorites. The original traveling outdoor cinema celebrates its seventh year with a selection of 20 movies and music performances alongside 150+ rotating food trucks. Bring your friends, a loved one or both and enjoy these great films at locations around Los Angeles!

May 5
Despicable Me
North Hollywood Recreation Center

May 12
Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind
LA State Historic Park

May 19
E.T. The Extra Terrestrial
North Hollywood Recreation Center

May 26
Easy Rider
The Autry Museum

June 2
Tommy Boy
Centennial Square at Pasadena City Hall

June 9
The Princess Bride
North Hollywood Recreation Center

June 16
The Big Lebowski (20th Anniversary)
Santa Monica High School Amphitheater

June 23
Clerks
The Autry Museum

June 30
Lady Bird
Santa Monica High School Amphitheater

July 7
Rear Window
The Autry Museum

July 14
The Warriors
LA State Historic Park

July 21
Ocean’s Eleven
Centennial Square at Pasadena City Hall

July 28
Blazing Saddles
The Autry Museum

August 4
Groundhog Day
Centennial Square at Pasadena City Hall

August 11
Inglorious Basterds
The Autry Museum

August 18
The Sandlot (25th Anniversary)
La Cienega Park in Beverly Hills

August 25
Back to the Future
The Autry Museum

September 1
Selena
The Autry Museum

September 8
Boogie Nights
LA State Historic Park

September 15
A League of Their Own
North Hollywood Recreation Center

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

Weather Team
Goldstein Tipline
#CBSLA

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch