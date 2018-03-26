Home to the largest screen on the West Coast, Eat|See|Hear debuts another year of film favorites. The original traveling outdoor cinema celebrates its seventh year with a selection of 20 movies and music performances alongside 150+ rotating food trucks. Bring your friends, a loved one or both and enjoy these great films at locations around Los Angeles!
May 5
Despicable Me
North Hollywood Recreation Center
May 12
Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind
LA State Historic Park
May 19
E.T. The Extra Terrestrial
North Hollywood Recreation Center
May 26
Easy Rider
The Autry Museum
June 2
Tommy Boy
Centennial Square at Pasadena City Hall
June 9
The Princess Bride
North Hollywood Recreation Center
June 16
The Big Lebowski (20th Anniversary)
Santa Monica High School Amphitheater
June 23
Clerks
The Autry Museum
June 30
Lady Bird
Santa Monica High School Amphitheater
July 7
Rear Window
The Autry Museum
July 14
The Warriors
LA State Historic Park
July 21
Ocean’s Eleven
Centennial Square at Pasadena City Hall
July 28
Blazing Saddles
The Autry Museum
August 4
Groundhog Day
Centennial Square at Pasadena City Hall
August 11
Inglorious Basterds
The Autry Museum
August 18
The Sandlot (25th Anniversary)
La Cienega Park in Beverly Hills
August 25
Back to the Future
The Autry Museum
September 1
Selena
The Autry Museum
September 8
Boogie Nights
LA State Historic Park
September 15
A League of Their Own
North Hollywood Recreation Center