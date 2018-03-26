CHAVEZ RAVINE (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles Dodgers are encouraging fans to take alternative transportation to Dodger Stadium for the upcoming 2018 campaign.

Options include rideshare, bicycling, walking, public transit, pre-paid and off-site parking.

The Pre-Paid Parking program assists in traffic flow. Advance parking prices will be $15 and parking at the gate will be $25 in 2018. Fans can also park for only $5 in Lots 13 and 14, which are on Stadium Way, adjacent to the Los Angeles Fire Department training center, a short walk east of the main Vin Scully Avenue-Gate A entrance to Dodger Stadium.

The Dodgers are again partnering with Uber on shared rides to and from the stadium. Fans are able to be dropped off at any of the five entry gates before the game and after the last pitch can pick up an Uber ride at the Uber Zone in Lot 12.

Dedicated walkways and bikeways lead to all stadium entrances. The Dodgers have installed new lights and signage, changed circulation patterns and resurfaced parking lots to make it easier to walk and bike to the stadium. The stadium access improvements will also make it easier to get to the ballpark from bus stops on Sunset Boulevard and the Metro Gold Line Chinatown station.

The Dodgers will once again offer free express shuttle service to the stadium from Union Station and the South Bay. Click here for more information on the Dodger Stadium Express.