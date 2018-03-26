Filed Under:South LA, Willowbrook

WILLOWBROOK (CBSLA) – A California Highway Patrol officer was injured in a motorcycle crash on the 105 Freeway in the Willowbrook area of South Los Angeles Monday morning.

The collision between a vehicle and motorcycle officer occurred at 5:45 a.m. on the westbound 105 Freeway at Wilmington Avenue.

According CHP, the motorcycle officer was conscious and breathing before being rushed to a local hospital. The exact nature of the officer’s injuries were unknown. No one in the vehicle was hurt.

The collision was not a hit-and-run, CHP said.

A Sig Alert was issued and two lanes of the westbound 105 Freeway were closed. The closure was expected to last through at least 7:30 a.m.

