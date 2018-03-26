GLENDALE (CBSLA) – There were no serious injuries after a BMW sedan slammed into a Taco Bell restaurant in Glendale overnight Sunday.

The crash occurred just after midnight in the area of Central and Acacia avenues. According to police, the car carrying two people skidded off the roadway, rolled onto its top and crashed into the restaurant.

The collision was so strong it broke the building’s sprinkler system, sending water gushing inside the restaurant.

The man and woman inside the car were no seriously hurt and did not require transport to a hospital. No one in the restaurant was injured either, police said.

A witness told CBS2 the driver was speeding. However, as of this time, there have been no arrests.

The extent of the damage to the Taco Bell was not confirmed. It’s unclear if it would be open Monday.