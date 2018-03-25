SACRAMENTO (CBSLA) — The Sacramento Kings will reportedly wear shirts in memory of Stephon Clark who was killed a week ago Sunday by police.

The Sacramento Bee reported that the team would be wearing the pregame shirts.

On the front, the shirt has the phrase “Accountability. We are one.” On the back, “#StephonClark.”

The Kings tweeted an image of the shirt with the caption: “We must unite. #StephonClark.”

The game begins at 3 p.m. PST Sunday at Golden 1 Center.

Clark was killed last Sunday by two officers in Sacramento who believed he was armed when in fact he was carrying a cellphone.