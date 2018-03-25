FULLERTON (CBSLA) — A man was in serious condition on Sunday after taking a tumble from the third-floor balcony of an apartment to the ground floor.

The incident occurred around 11 p.m. Saturday at a complex in the area of College Place and Chapman Avenue just down the street from California State University, Fullerton.

Investigators do not suspect foul play in the fall. They are looking into whether drugs or alcohol played a factor in the fall. No one else was injured.

It remains unclear whether the man was in his apartment or visiting at the time of the fall. It was also not immediately clear whether the man is a college student.

The apartment complex where the fall occurred is unaffiliated with the university, but targets to college students.

The man appeared to be in his 20s. He was taken to the hospital where he was listed in stable condition.