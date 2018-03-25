Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Coachella

Once Spring is in the air in, make the most of the fresh fruits, vegetables, and budding life by heading to a festival. Throughout the next several months, you and your family can dance, play, sing, create, and eat your way through LA’s best and brightest spring festivals featuring everything from strawberries, to oranges, to birds and renaissance culture.



60th Swallow’s Day Parade and Mercado Street Faire

Swallows Day Parade

Downtown

San Juan Capistrano

(949) 493-1976

www.swallowsparade.com

Date: March 24, 2018

The Swallows Day Parade is part of the Fiesta de las Golondrinas, or Festival of the Swallows, a celebration of the return of the migratory songbird to Mission San Juan Capistrano on St. Joseph's Day. Watch as people ride in carriages and on horseback, or even walk, the entirety of the route. As one of the largest non-motorized parades, you'll find it unlike most that you've seen before. Following the parade, visit the nearby Mercado Street Fair, where there will be a live country western band, a kid's play zone and plenty of shopping. Guests can also enjoy a variety of food while watching the announcement of parade award winners.



Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival

Empire Polo Club

81-800 Ave. 51

Indio, CA 92201

(760) 342-2762

www.coachella.com

Time to plan your festival wear! Coachella is one of, if not the biggest and most popular music and arts festivals in the world. And, this year, it promises to be even bigger and better than years before! Held in the desert in Indio, east of Los Angeles, Coachella will host top musical artists and groups like The Weeknd, Beyonce, Eminem, Kygo, St. Vincent, Vince Staples, Cardi B, Portugal The Man, Chromeo, Tyler The Creator and many, many more. There are always surprise musical appearances as well, so be prepared for someone to grace the stage. In addition to the music, festival-goers can check out the interactive art displays, participate in amusing games, and eat their way through the awesome food vendors. Don't have your weekend pass yet? The event is sold out now, but you can visit Stubhub or Craigslist to buy tickets.



Earth Day Celebration

Grand Park, The Music Center and DWP

200 N. Grand Ave.

Los Angeles, CA 90012

www.grandparkla.org

Date: April 19, 2018 from 9am to 2pm

Now in its 48th year, Earth Day continues to spread environmental messages throughout the world, including in Los Angeles. Grand Park joins The Music Center and the Los Angeles Department of Water & Power to celebrate Los Angeles' largest earth day event this year at downtown L.A.'s iconic park. Earth Day L.A. offers Downtown L.A.'s residents, workers and visitors ideas and solutions on how to live clean and go green. In addition, the annual event features performances, tours, plant giveaways and demonstrations of the latest in green technology, which are all free to the public (and to a select number of school groups).



The Renaissance Pleasure Faire

Santa Fe Dam Recreational Center

15501 East Arrow Hwy

Irwindale, 91706

(626) 969-4750

www.renfair.com

Dates: April 7, 2018 – May 20, 2018 from 10am to 7pm

Step back in time when you visit The Renaissance Pleasure Faire! If you've ever wondered what the Renaissance era in England was like, then you should definitely head to this yearly event. Held on Saturdays and Sundays for about a month and a half, this faire just minutes from Pasadena offers RenQuest, a fun priate themed adventure, pub crawls, and delicious food. There are even special weekends, including the Military Appreciation and Scouts Weekend (April 28 & 29), Time Traveler Weekend (May 5 & 6), School Day and Pirate Weekend (April 13, 14 & 15) and many others. Everything from jousting to performers, quaint food offerings, and period music, coupled with a cast of friendly folk dressed to the nines in their Renaissance garb, happens at this annual festival. So, immerse yourself in the theme and get ready to have a fabulous time.



La Habra Citrus Fair

Downtown La Habra

321 East La Habra Blvd

La Habra, 90631

(562) 697-1704

www.citrusfair.com

Dates: May 4 – 6, 2018

Celebrating life in La Habra, the 9th Annual Citrus Fair is a fun festival to take the whole family to. Carnival style rides will add some excitement to the event while free entertainment, great food (who can resist funnel cakes and candied apples?), and a Farmer's mini marketplace give you plenty of opportunities to shop and enjoy local produce. The Citrus Fair will feature a number of events, including a Bubble Parade, a beef show, an agriculture mechanics show, a youth floral show, a sheep show, and a Michael Jackson tribute! Take part in thrilling rides, food, beer and wine vendors and much more!



California Strawberry Festival

Strawberry Meadows of College Park

3250 S Rose Ave

Oxnard, CA 93033

(888) 288-9242

www.castrawberryfestival.org

Dates: May 19 & 20, 2018

The California Strawberry Festival is back and better than ever! Strawberry festival-goers truly eat their way through the annual California Strawberry Festival. Over 50 food booths offering delicious eats, contests, rides and attractions will be on hand. And, with over 200 arts and crafts vendors, concerts, celebrity chef demonstrations and family fun, you're guaranteed a great time! Bite into delicious strawberry concoctions like strawberry nachos, strawberry pizza, deep-fried strawberries, berry kabobs, strawberry beer, margaritas and smoothies. It's a berry serious event which also features pie eating and a strawberry shortcake build-off contests, celeb chef demos, live music, a kids' strawberry-themed play land, and arts and crafts vendors



Garden Grove Strawberry Festival

The Garden Village

Between Euclid and Main Street

Garden Grove, CA 98942

(714) 638-0981

www.strawberryfestival.org

Dates: May 25 – 28, 2018

Every Memorial Day weekend you can count on Garden Grove's Strawberry Festival! This year is no different, so start your holiday weekend off right at Garden Grove's Strawberry Festival, where visitors can enjoy plenty of vendors, food exhibitions, charity food and game boots, performances, a cake cutting ceremony, rides and attractions and much more. But, make sure not to miss out on their Strawberry Festival Parade, where plenty of different activities are on the schedule to entertain.



Fiesta Hermosa

Downtown Hermosa Beach On Pier Plaza, Hermosa Avenue & Lower Pier Avenue

www.fiestahermosa.com

Dates: September 2 – 4, 2018 from 10am to 6pm

Dubbed the "largest arts & crafts fair in Southern California," the Fiesta Hermosa features over 300 artists and craters annually each Memorial Day weekend. In addition to painters, photographers, jewelers, sculptors, and crafters, you can come for the live music featured on two different stages that belt out both tribute band favorites and local sounds. Be sure to come hungry as over 18 varieties of ethnic food options are available in addition to a charity beer and wine garden offering a great selection of local brews.



Temecula Valley Balloon and Wine Festival

Lake Skinner

37701 Warren Ave,

Winchester, CA 92596

(951) 676-6713

www.tvbwf.com

Dates: June 1 – 3, 2018

Whether or not you live near Temecula or not, this massive festival is definitely worth a visit! Held over 3 days, experience perfectly paired wine tastings, gourmet food, and live music, and of course hot air balloon rides, which is one of Temecula's finest experiences! The Temecula Valley Balloon & Wine Festival offers top-name entertainment, hot air balloon flights, wine tasting, kids faire, arts & crafts, commercial exhibits and delicious eats. Make sure to take a hot air balloon ride which begins at sunrise and rises into the beautiful skies above Lake Skinner. Then, go wine tasting and sip on premium wines from many of the Temecula Valley's top wineries as well as others from Southern California.