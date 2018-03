CLEVELAND (CBSLA) — This is a story with a happy ending.

Last week, two officers in Ohio responded to a disabled vehicle.

As they approached, they realized that the baby inside was choking and wasn’t breathing.

The officers sprung into action, saving the 2-month-old.

The entire incident was captured on video, which was shared on the Shaker Heights Police Department’s Facebook page.

It has been viewed more than 93,000 times.