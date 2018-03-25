(Credit: Hyatt Regency Huntington Beach Resort & Spa)

Easter is almost here, filled with brunch feasts and Easter egg hunts with the family. But, before that, we have almost a full week’s worth of activities to enjoy. Art exhibits on Dr. Seuss, John F. Kennedy and birds will take place, along with Crystal Cove’s special spring art show. There will also be a variety of performances, from live plays to symphony orchestras. Don’t forget the dining opportunities this week as well, with the returning Spontane menu at Marche Moderne, Wine Wednesdays at Oak Grill and more.

Monday, March 26



Spontane Three-Course Meal

Marche Moderne, Newport Beach

www.marchemoderne.net Marche Moderne, Newport Beach After many requests, Marche Moderne brought back its Spontane menu, a three-course prix-fixe dinner experiences offering only on Monday nights. Since launching on March 12, each evening has featured a unique menu, ensuring that guests can return each week for a new meal. “The Art of Dr. Seuss”

Lahaina Galleries, Newport Beach

www.lahainagalleries.com Learn about a part of Dr. Seuss you may not have known existed—his love for taxidermy. Featuring the writer’s own collection of unorthodox taxidermy, this exhibition will be available at the Fashion Island gallery through April 15. All Things Bunnies

Bella Terra, Huntington Beach

www.bellaterra-hb.com In honor of the upcoming Easter holiday, stop by this shopping center for a special bunny-themed morning for kids. The story lady, Christa Mae, will read stories about bunnies, there will be face painters to give little ones cute noses and whiskers and the Easter Bunny will also make an appearance.

Tuesday, March 27



Sake Tasting Dinner

Sushi Noguchi, Yorba Linda

www.sushinoguchi.com Sushi Noguchi, Yorba Linda Taste five different boutique sakes that are imported from various regions in Japan while learning about the regions in which they come from. The tasting will be part of a special Omakase dinner that will provide dishes to pair with each of the sake offerings. Bubblefest

Discovery Cube, Santa Ana

oc.discoverycube.org Each year, Bubblefest takes Orange County by storm, serving as one of Discovery Cube’s most exciting events. Between bubble activities and the science behind them, it combines fun with learning, and includes a bubble lab, water spheres, bubble exhibits and the impressive Mega Bubblefest Laser Show. Paint & Sip

The Vintage Cocktail Lounge, Garden Grove

www.thepaintsesh.com The Paint Sesh presents a special Paint & Sip night that features step-by-step instruction for a painting called “Tequila Time,” featuring a tequila bottle with a lime and a shot glass. Arrive early to grab a drink or two before you start painting.

Wednesday, March 28



Macramé Floating Shelf Workshop

Lost Winds Brewing Company, San Clemente

www.mavenmakersociety.com Lost Winds Brewing Company, San Clemente Create your very own floating shelf using a variety of macramé techniques during this unique workshop. The workshop itself includes one craft beer from Lost Winds as well as instruction on how to create four different types of knots used in macramé. Writers’ Block Live

1888 Center, Orange

www.1888.center Attending a recording session for a bi-weekly podcast focused on writers, poets, artists and even scientists. This week’s series will feature writer and community advocate Trevor Kaiser Allred, poet Shauna Barbosa and creative writer Liz Harmer. Wine Wednesdays

Oak Grill, Newport Beach

www.oakgrillnb.com Beginning at noon every Wednesday, visit Oak Grill for Wine Wednesdays, where bottles of wine are 50 percent off. Enjoy a nice dinner while sipping selections of reds, whites or sparkling wines, especially chardonnays, pinot noirs and cabernet sauvignons.

Thursday, March 29



San Francisco Symphony with Michael Tilson Thomas

Segerstrom Center for the Arts, Costa Mesa

www.scfta.org Segerstrom Center for the Arts, Costa Mesa The San Francisco Symphony will grace the stage of the Renee and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall this week with conductor Michael Tilson Thomas as part of a classical series that will feature a Violin Concerto by Berg, Mahler’s Symphony No. 5 and a pre-show lecture by Brian Lauritzen. Building Community Through the Arts

Bowers Museum, Santa Ana

www.bowers.org Enjoy a special talk from Malissa Shriver on John F. Kennedy’s dedication to the arts that will also feature special access to the accompanying JFK exhibit as well as a showcase of local student artwork and live performances. Spring Celebration

Downtown Anaheim Certified Farmers Market, Anaheim

www.downtownanaheim.com The Thursday afternoon farmers market at Anaheim’s Center Street Promenade hosts a special spring celebration, where the first 150 children in attendance will get Easter baskets filled with treats. All visitors can also enjoy free photos with the Easter Bunny in addition to shopping at a variety of local vendor and food booths. There will also be an egg hunt and face painting.

Friday, March 30



“It Passes like a Thought”

Beall Center for Art + Technology, Irvine

beallcenter.uci.edu Beall Center for Art + Technology, Irvine Through late May, explore a new curated exhibit with artwork from seven contemporary artists, including Lynn Aldrich, Juan Fontanive and more. The exhibit features pieces that engage with birdsong as well as examples of how those sounds are manipulated or copied. Auditory Easter Egg Hunt

Newport Dunes Beachfront Resort, Newport Beach

http://www.newportdunes.com The resort will host a special auditory egg hunt in support of the Blind Children’s Learning Center, where beeping Easter eggs will be placed in the sand along the Back Bay. Kids will also get baskets filled with candy and toys, and they can enjoy a picnic, meet the Easter Bunny and learn about tactile holiday activities. “Barefoot in the Park”

Camino Real Playhouse, San Juan Capistrano

www.caminorealplayhouse.org A Tony Award-winning musical about Paul and Corie Bratter, two newlyweds who try to set the bride’s mother up with their neighbor, “Barefoot in the Park” by Neil Simon touches on various themes of love and marriage. Friday marks the opening night of the show.

Saturday, March 31



Art in the Park Celebration

Crystal Cove State Park, Newport Beach

www.crystalcove.org Crystal Cove State Park, Newport Beach This weekend, visit the park’s historic district to enjoy a celebration of the insection between art and nature. There will be a beach walk to look for sea glass, watercolor painting classes, a lesson on sharks, Native American basket weaving, storytelling, swing dancing and a spring art show. “Shrek: The Musical”

Mysterium Theater, La Habra

www.mysteriumtheater.com Everyone’s favorite ogre, Shrek, is the star of this special musical. Directed by Eric Hindley, it is based on the 2001 animated film of the same name, which follows Shrek as he sets out to make a deal with a local lord and take back his swampland. Visit the Easter Bunny

Bella Terra, Huntington Beach

www.bellaterra-hb.com Before Easter on Sunday, spend an afternoon greeting the Easter Bunny as he hops into Bella Terra to take photos and display a set of silly antics. Guests can take their own photos for social media and photo albums, and kids will enjoy face painting as well.

Sunday, April 1



Easter by the Beach

Hyatt Regency Huntington Beach Resort & Spa, Huntington Beach

huntingtonbeach.regency.hyatt.com Hyatt Regency Huntington Beach Resort & Spa, Huntington Beach As the holiday finally arrives, celebrate by the beach at one of the region’s most exciting hotels. The Hyatt Regency will host a special event featuring various egg hunts with the Easter Bunny, arts & crafts, a screening of “Trolls” and an extravagant brunch with various stations like Sea and River, Urban Italian and Dare to be Decadent. Easter Feast and Fashionable Fun in the Ballroom

Fashion Island Hotel, Newport Beach

http://www.fashionislandhotel.com The ballroom will be transformed for a spring celebration on Easter, featuring photos with the Easter Bunny, egg decorating, live entertainment, face painting, egg hunts and more, along with a brunch buffet featuring crepes, seasonal salads, desserts and even kids selections. Anaheim Camera Show & Sale

Brookhurst Community Center, Anaheim

www.anaheim.net Spend your Sunday shopping at this fabulous photo expo, where cameras and other equipment will be offered at special discount prices. Admission is only $3, and guests will be able to sift through a mixture of modern and vintage pieces for their photography collections.