(Credit: Deen van Meer)

With the rainy weather (hopefully) behind us, it’s time to step out and explore everything this world-famous city has to offer. As Disney’s “Aladdin” wraps up this week at the Pantages, make sure to see it before it’s gone—but don’t forget about the array of other activities waiting for you. Catch the Hogwarts Castle light show, a new King Tut exhibit, an artichoke festival, a special dog-friendly happy hour, an orchestral performance, Easter brunch and more.

Monday, March 26



The Nighttime Lights at Hogwarts Castle

Universal Studios Hollywood, Universal City

www.universalstudioshollywood.com

Throughout the week, this special show will light up the castle in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter. Until Saturday, it returns to showcase the colors of the four Hogwarts houses: Gryffindor, Ravenclaw, Hufflepuff and Slytherin. Universal Studios Hollywood, Universal CityThroughout the week, this special show will light up the castle in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter. Until Saturday, it returns to showcase the colors of the four Hogwarts houses: Gryffindor, Ravenclaw, Hufflepuff and Slytherin. “King Tut: Treasures of the Golden Pharaoh”

California Science Center, Los Angeles

http://www.californiasciencecenter.org

The largest King Tut in the world is now open in Los Angeles, on a limited run that offers 150 artifacts from the tomb that was discovered 100 years ago—60 of which are just now traveling outside of Egypt for the first time. Photoshop for Beginners Workshop

Paul’s Photo, Torrance

paulsphoto.com

Learn all about photo editing at this class for amateur artists. The local photo shop will host the three-hour event, featuring hands-on lessons in using Adobe Photoshop and Adobe Bridge doing things like sorting, editing, color correcting, cropping, resizing and exporting.

Tuesday, March 27



Disney’s “Aladdin”

Pantages Theatre, Hollywood

hollywoodpantages.com

Continuing this week, “Aladdin” will present its final show of its Los Angeles-run, filled with some of the most beloved Disney songs as well as new originals. The colorful costumes, sparkling stages and fun-loving genie make for incredibly fun show that will impress audiences of all ages. Pantages Theatre, HollywoodContinuing this week, “Aladdin” will present its final show of its Los Angeles-run, filled with some of the most beloved Disney songs as well as new originals. The colorful costumes, sparkling stages and fun-loving genie make for incredibly fun show that will impress audiences of all ages. Artichoke Festival

Market City Caffe, Burbank

www.marketcityburbank.com

Celebrate an underrated vegetable with this festival that presents food prepared with California artichokes from Ocean Mist Farms in Castorville. Dishes include grilled artichoke, spinach artichoke ravioli, Orechiette baby artichoke pasta and more, through the end of the month. Explore Lebrun and Zuniga Exhibits

Jack Rutberg Fine Arts, Los Angeles

http://www.jackrutbergfinearts.com

jackrutbergfinearts.com

Explore two different exhibits, each running through April 28, that are part of The Getty’s Pacific Standard Time: LA/LA initiative. “Rico Lebrun in Mexico” features a slew of paintings created in the 1950s while “Francisco Zuniga Sculpture & Drawings” incorporates both intimate and large-scale works.

Wednesday, March 28



Yappy Hour

Old Pasadena, Pasadena

www.oldpasadena.org

Meet up with other pups and their owners on Big Bang Theory Way, where celebrity pooches and local dogs will grace the “green carpet” for photo opportunities. In addition, enjoy giveaways, samples from The Dog Bakery and Splash and Dash Groomerie & Boutique, as well as happy hour at the Dog Haus Biergarten. Old Pasadena, PasadenaMeet up with other pups and their owners on Big Bang Theory Way, where celebrity pooches and local dogs will grace the “green carpet” for photo opportunities. In addition, enjoy giveaways, samples from The Dog Bakery and Splash and Dash Groomerie & Boutique, as well as happy hour at the Dog Haus Biergarten. Sunset Walk & Talk

Griffith Observatory, Griffith Park

www.griffithobservatory.org

A guide from the observatory will host a sunset hike that travels along the West Terrace, Charlie Turner trail and the Berlin Forest at a moderate pace, with discussion along the way focusing on local landmarks, the park itself and visible objects in the night sky. Whiskey Tasting and Panel

Total Wine & More, Long Beach

www.totalwine.com

Women Who Whiskey L.A. and Total Wine & More present a special tasting where guests can sip while enjoying a panel with three whiskey makers, including Pam Heilmann of Michter’s Distillery, Charlie Garrison of Garrison Brothers Distillery and Carin Luna-Ostaseski of SIA Scotch Whisky.

Thursday, March 29



Mozart & Vaughan Williams

Walt Disney Concert Hall, Los Angeles

www.laphil.com

The Los Angeles Philharmonic will be joined by conductor Andrew Manze and pianist Richard Goode for three special nights, playing Mozart’s Piano Concerto No. 18 as well as music from Bacewicz and Vaughan Williams. Walt Disney Concert Hall, Los AngelesThe Los Angeles Philharmonic will be joined by conductor Andrew Manze and pianist Richard Goode for three special nights, playing Mozart’s Piano Concerto No. 18 as well as music from Bacewicz and Vaughan Williams. Essential Eatalian Walking Tour

Eataly L.A., Century City

www.eataly.com

This special walking tour takes guests around the 67,000-square-foot Eataly complex in Los Angeles, offering tastes of things like fresh mozzarella, cured meats, house-made bread, caffe crema, Roman pizza and more as well as knowledge of their sustainable greywater system. 329 Day

Golden Road Brewing, Los Angeles

www.goldenroad.la

Celebrate the 329 days, on average, that Los Angeles gets sunlight each year with special deals on lagers, priced at $3.29 per pint and $13.29 per pitcher. Guests can also enjoy fries and flights during the March 29th party.

Friday, March 30



Bunk Up On the Battleship Iowa

USS Iowa Museum, San Pedro

www.atlasobscura.com

This event with the Atlas Obscura Society will give participants the rare chance to spend the night aboard the USS Iowa, the lead ship of these types of battleships. After an extensive tour, guests will sleep before enjoying a hot breakfast and a Q&A session with local veterans. USS Iowa Museum, San PedroThis event with the Atlas Obscura Society will give participants the rare chance to spend the night aboard the USS Iowa, the lead ship of these types of battleships. After an extensive tour, guests will sleep before enjoying a hot breakfast and a Q&A session with local veterans. Screening of “One Day Pina Asked…”

Norton Simon Museum, Pasadena

www.nortonsimon.org

Directed by Chantal Akerman, this 1983 documentary follows choreographer Pina Bausch, examining the intricate dances and stagings of a five-week European tour through Germany, France and Italy by her German dance company. Catalina Spring Art Fair and Craft Festival

Crescent Avenue, Catalina Island

www.catalinachamber.com

Located along Catalina’s waterfront, this annual art festival begins on Friday and features three days of arts & crafts from both local and mainland artists. There will be hands-on craft opportunities as well as musical entertainment.

Saturday, March 31



Los Angeles Spring Fair

Whittier Narrows Park, South El Monte

www.lapradaevents.com

Through April 8, take advantage of this fun weekend fair that celebrates warm weather and the happiness of spring with a variety of carnival rides, games, international food options, live music, interactive arts & crafts and more for the whole family. Whittier Narrows Park, South El MonteThrough April 8, take advantage of this fun weekend fair that celebrates warm weather and the happiness of spring with a variety of carnival rides, games, international food options, live music, interactive arts & crafts and more for the whole family. Spring Family Shows Double Feature

The Pico, Los Angeles

www.creatingcentral.com

First, at noon, enjoy a family-friendly performance of “Pirates of Treasure Island,” a show about Jim Hawkins as he sets off on an adventure on the high seas to find Long John Silver. Then, “Alice’s Spring Wonderland” showcases a trip down the rabbit hole with a whole new set of characters and adventures. Bollywood Party

Club Murano, West Hollywood

www.muranola.com

This nightclub in Hollywood will host a special Bollywood-themed party with a Vegas vibe. Dress up and enjoy the red carpet affair, which will include passed appetizers, drink and table specials and hits in genres like Bollywood music, top-40, dance and electronic music.

Sunday, April 1



Annual Butterfly Season

Kidspace Children’s Museum, Pasadena

www.kidspacemuseum.org

This annual event takes place for a few months, giving visitors a chance to adopt a caterpillar to take home to nurture until it undergoes metamorphosis into a butterfly. Then, bring it back after March 31 and release the adult butterfly into nature while learning about the pretty insects. Kidspace Children’s Museum, PasadenaThis annual event takes place for a few months, giving visitors a chance to adopt a caterpillar to take home to nurture until it undergoes metamorphosis into a butterfly. Then, bring it back after March 31 and release the adult butterfly into nature while learning about the pretty insects. Family-Style Prix-Fixe Brunch

Craft Los Angeles, Los Angeles

www.craftlosangeles.com

Enjoy a brunch crafted by chef Denis Crutchfield that includes three courses. First up, enjoy assorted pastries with fruit, ricotta and granola, then dine on family-style dishes like duck pastrami or Dungeness crab and main courses like rabbit pappardelle or babka pudding. “Forgiven”

Odyssey Theatre, Los Angeles

http://www.odysseytheatre.com

www.odysseytheatre.com

The final show of the 3 Plays by Pat Kinevane series takes place this Sunday, with the third show, “Forgiven.” It features a story focusing on four elderly people living in Ireland, told uniquely through storytelling and Kabuki dance.