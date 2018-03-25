(credit: shutterstock)

Spring is here! From inside activities to outdoor events, we’ve rounded up the best events happening this April 2018 across Los Angeles

April 1, 2018

Found In Translation: Design In California And Mexico: 1915 – 1985

LACMA

Today is the last day to experience LACMA’s hit exhibit “Found In Translation: Design In California And Mexico: 1915 – 1985.” The groundbreaking exhibition and accompanying book explores design dialogues between California and Mexico. Its four main themes—Spanish Colonial Inspiration, Pre-Hispanic Revivals, Folk Art and Craft Traditions, and Modernism—explore how modern and anti-modern design movements defined both locales throughout the twentieth century.

April 6, 2018

Autry Flavors Dinner Series: From Trail to Table

The Autry in Griffith Park

Taste delicious and innovative twists on an American classic (steak) as you hear from the modern cowboys who raise cattle and a ranch chef , supplier of natural grass-fed beef for this event, and experience the many ways that beef can be used in food, from unusual cuts of meat to suet crust pies.

April 12, 2018

Concert: Fleet Foxes

Warner Grand Theatre

Head to San Pedro to see one of indie rock’s most popular bands, Fleet Foxes. Folk rocker Robin Pecknold will be performing at the Warner Grand Theatre and sing songs from the latest album, as well as older hits.

April 28, 2018

Back to the Beach Festival

Huntington Beach

L.A.’s latest oceanfront festival is Huntington Beach’s ‘Back To The Beach Festival,’ which promises to be a big drawt for those who love 90’s bands including 311, Less Than Jake, The Mighty Mighty Bosstones, Goldfinger, Save Ferris, and many others!

April 28, 2018

Concert: Justin Timberlake

The Forum, Inglewood

Pop icon Justin Timberlake will be hitting the stage at the iconic Forum in Inglewood for a concert that promises to be magical. Hear his latest hits, as well as songs from years past that continue to resonate!