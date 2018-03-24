CHINO (CBSLA) — Officials said a man fatally stabbed a woman he was having a relationship with and then when police entered his residence, after a standoff, he was found dead.

KCAL9’s Tina Patel reported from the scene. She said officials have not yet released the names of the victim or the suspect.

But neighbors told her they were a couple and involved in a domestic violence situation.

“For that to happen, it’s just heartbreaking,” said one neighbor.

It was a sad and tense day for people in the neighborhood.

The victim was found suffering from stab wounds just outside a Toyota Corolla stopped in the middle of the street.

Victoria Rios said she came out of her house after she heard all the police and paramedics on scene.

“I actually saw somebody on the middle of the street, and they were giving her CPR,” Rios said.

The woman was taken to the hospital where she later died. After police identified the possible suspect they surrounded a nearby home they they believed he was barricaded.

“My brother called me and said they closed the street, and I thought then whoever did this probably in the neighborhood. That was really scary, because I was kind of far and my kids were here. I thought I got to get home, make sure they’re safe,” said WHO.

After several hours, officers entered the home and found the suspect dead inside.

Officials would not say how he died or what his relationship was with the victim but neighbors told Patel the two were a couple renting a room inside the home. They also believed there were recent cases of domestic violence.

“Apparently what was said was they had arguments during the week,” said neighbor Anne Marie Robertson.

She didn’t know the couple but said it’s sad to see this kind of violence so close to home.

“It’s just devastating to know that it happened in our neighborhood, to think anybody had to go through that emotional trauma, never mind the physicality of the whole issue. It’s just heartbreaking,” Robertson said.

Officials said there was no longer a threat to the community but they remained at the scene to gather evidence.