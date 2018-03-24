(credit: jenna w./yelp)

Los Angeles certainly has no shortage of delicious restaurants. But, if you want to add some charm and a great area to walk around before or after you eat, you’ll want to head to Venice. With restaurants situated along Abbot Kinney, and elsewhere in the area, Venice is teeming with top-notch spots.



Gjelina

www.gjelina.com 1429 Abbot Kinney BlvdVenice, CA 90291(310) 450-1429 With the vibe of a hip, rustic urban eatery and a dining room full of Abbot Kinney’s beautiful people, Gjelina feels like it may have been curated by the coolest gallery owner in town. The restaurant, which has been a staple of L.A. and Venice for years, is arguably the most well-known of the eateries along Abbot Kinney and in the city. Gjelina, which is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner, offers mouthwatering options throughout the day. The eclectic breakfast and brunch menu offers up plates like their Moroccan baked eggs with merguez, tomato sauce, cilantro and yogurt, as well as poached eggs with sautéed kale, and 9 grain pancakes. Oysters, as well as sides like a mixed fruit bowl and sweet potato hash are also great. For lunch, dive into a bevy of pizza options, salads, and charcuterie plates. And, oysters by the half dozen or dozen are also on offer. If you’re heading over for dinner, share small plates with your special someone or friends which change by season. Staples though include pizzas, braised Niman Ranch short ribs, braised pork meatballs, prawns, and delicious dessert options.



Rose Cafe

www.rosecafevenice.com 220 Rose AveVenice, CA 90291(310) 399-0711 Led by chef Jason Neroni, the iconic Rose Cafe restaurant is perfect for any meal during the day. The recently re-opened restaurant serves up a delicious breakfast/brunch with items like pumpkin pancakes, a charred avocado toast with jalapeño marmalade, as well as eggs negroni style with braised bacon, fried potatoes, two eggs sunny side up, and country bread. Breakfast sandwiches are also a stand out, as are their oat griddle cakes, and tasty sides. For lunch, snack on burrata on country toast, salads, pasta plates, pizza and more. Dinner includes a raw bar with a daily oyster selection, a shrimp cocktail and other seafood specialties. Pastas, meaty entree’s and farmers market specialties will have you savoring every bite. The restaurant also offers a terrific cocktail and wine list that won’t disappoint.



Cafe Gratitude

www.cafegratitude.com 512 Rose AveVenice, CA 90291(424) 231-8000 Situated nearby to The Rose Cafe is the organic vegan food haven Cafe Gratitude. The spacious cafe with patio seating serves up locally sourced, organic vegan food and drinks for those that want to dine on uber healthy items. The restaurant, which offers up locations on Larchmont Blvd., in the Arts District in downtown L.A. and in Beverly Hills, fits perfectly with Venice’s laid back and food-centric ideology. Open 7 days a week for breakfast, lunch and dinner, the plant based menu features items with names that fit with the vibe. Warm Hearted, or their grilled polenta with mushroom ragu, baby spinach, cashew ricotta, Brazil nut parmesan and fresh basil, and dishes named Elated, Giving, Resolved, Committed and others offer a perfect mix of vegan items with flavor.



The Tasting Kitchen

www.thetastingkitchen.com 1633 Abbot Kinney BlvdVenice, CA 90291(310) 392-6644 Come for brunch, lunch or dinner and enjoy inventive Mediterranean dishes from Chef Casey Lane. The restaurant, situated squarely in the middle of the action on Abbot Kinney, is a favorite for locals and other Angelenos visiting the area because of their brilliantly decorated interior, tasty cocktail menu, and delicious eats. For brunch, don’t miss their sweet or savory waffles, the hanger steak and eggs, or their breakfast panino with burrata eggs. When the sun sets, it’s time for dinner, with options like a tasty pork chop, a salt roasted branzino, black cod, and a list of great pasta dishes.



Gjusta

www.gjusta.com 320 Sunset AveVenice, CA 90291(310) 314-0320 Start your day early and grab some breakfast or brunch at Venice hotspot Gjusta, or head over for an afternoon bite here. This artisanal bakery, deli and cafe serves up delicious bites in a space that oozes cool. Grab a coffee, some pastries, or opt for breakfast items and a smoothie. The possibilities are endless here!



Leona

www.leonavenice.com 123 Washington BlvdVenice, CA 90292(310) 822-5379 Leona started with a very simple idea: to bring a refreshing and thoughtful dining experience to the Venice Beach area. Fighting to represent the Venice community through local flavors, and a place for the neighborhood to get together, it opened its doors in 2015 and hasn’t missed a beat since. Just steps from the beach, this once former bakery and cafe was refined by owners Kristian and Breegan Vallas with a new and improved Californian interior. The warm and inviting setting with a lively atmosphere for uniquely intimate and shared group dining experiences offers dishes from Chef Nyesha J. Arrington, including everything from their chicken brick to the seafood mixto and their short ribs.



The Butcher’s Daughter

www.thebutchersdaughter.com 1205 Abbot Kinney BlvdVenice, CA 90291(310) 981-3004 New York City transplant The Butcher’s Daughter is a big hit here on the west coast. The bright and airy space, which is perfectly decorated inside and out, offers up delicious and healthy bites throughout the day for patrons. Situated on Abbot Kinney, this plant based cafe, juice bar, and restaurant serves up everything from smashed avocado toast, an egg sandwich, omelets, French toast and matcha green tea pancakes for breakfast to handmade pasta, vegetable skewers, golden beet salads, artichoke hearts and sandwiches for lunch and dinner. There’s also a great wine list and full bar to indulge in.



Scopa Italian Roots

www.scopaitalianroots.com 2905 W Washington BlvdVenice, CA 90292(310) 821-1100 There’s nothing quite like Scopa Italian Roots in the city. The restaurant, helmed by Chef Antonia Lofaso, serves up a rich interpretation of old-school Italian food. From brunch to dinner, the food here is beyond delicious. For brunch, indulge in favorites like fried eggs, a fritata, challah French toast, and their NYC school special sandwich with scrambled eggs, bacon and cheddar on a kaiser roll. For dinner, dive into their ricotta crostini, oysters, a raw brussel sprouts salad, fried calamari, and crispy squash blossoms. The drinks here are excellent too.



Baby Blues BBQ

www.babybluesbbq.com 444 Lincoln BlvdVenice, CA 90291(310) 396-7675 This down home BBQ spot is known for its tasty ribs, pulled pork, and good old fashioned southern inspired BBQ dishes. For all those meat eaters, Baby Blues BBQ is one spot not to be missed. The eatery offers homemade barbecue sauces to slather on whatever you order as well.



Salt & Straw

www.saltandstraw.com 1357 Abbot Kinney BlvdVenice, CA 90291(310) 310-8429 Salt & Straw technically is not a restaurant, but if you’re considering a list of places to fill your stomach, this ice cream haven must make the list. What once was just a one location ice cream shop in Portland has grown to offer plenty of locations around Los Angeles, including West Hollywood, on Larchmont and in Venice. People flock to this gourmet ice cream spot on Abbot Kinney from far and away to sample inventive flavors made from seasonal produce and all natural cream. Classic L.A. flavors include Stumptown Coffee & Compartes Love Nuts, Black Olive Brittle & Goat Cheese, Sea Salt with Caramel Ribbons, Freckled Woodblock Chocolate and many more.

