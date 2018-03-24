SOUTH PARK (CBSLA) — There is still no word on what may have caused a second-floor balcony to collapse in South Park Friday, injuring four adults and a child.

A total of 10 patients were evaluated for injuries following the collapse, which was reported about 5:20 p.m. at a fourplex in the 4600 block of South Wall Street, according to Margaret Stewart of the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Three women, a man and a girl were taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries described as moderate and non-life-threatening, according to Stewart, who said five other people declined ambulance transport.

An initial report indicated the building was struck by a vehicle, but that turned out to be unfounded.

The city Department of Building and Safety responded to the scene, Stewart said.

No reason for the collapse was immediately disclosed. Los Angeles Department of Building and Safety inspectors were investigating.

