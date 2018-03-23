(credit: stockcreations/shutterstock)

This Easter, fill up your belly with delicious food before a day full of Easter services and egg hunts with the kids. Below is a list of the best Easter brunches that the Inland Empire has to offer.



Castaway

670 Kendall Dr

San Bernardino, CA 92405

(909) 881-1502

www.castawaysanbernardino.com

Date: April 1, 2018

Join one of the top restaurants in the Inland Empire for Easter Brunch this year! On Sunday, April 1st, from 9:30am to 3pm, the Easter Bunny will be making a special appearance at the restaurant for kids as adults enjoy a bloody mary bar! Offerings will include traditional breakfast specialties, a carving station, a seafood bar, jambalaya, as well as a chocolate fountain and a donut station! 670 Kendall DrSan Bernardino, CA 92405(909) 881-1502Date: April 1, 2018Join one of the top restaurants in the Inland Empire for Easter Brunch this year! On Sunday, April 1st, from 9:30am to 3pm, the Easter Bunny will be making a special appearance at the restaurant for kids as adults enjoy a bloody mary bar! Offerings will include traditional breakfast specialties, a carving station, a seafood bar, jambalaya, as well as a chocolate fountain and a donut station!



Café Sevilla

3252 Mission Inn Avenue

Riverside, CA 92507

(951) 778-0611

www.cafesevilla.com

Date: April 1, 2018

With a casual yet elegant Spanish ambiance, Café Sevilla is located in the heart of Downtown Riverside and offers authentic Spanish cuisine and seafood specialties. Café Sevilla’s Easter brunch features an array of Spanish specialties and Easter classics including leg of lamb, black forest ham and baked salmon. The restaurant will also have a tasty seafood station featuring oysters on the half shell and a gourmet dessert station. Kids can feast on favorites like chicken tenders, mac and cheese and pepperoni pizza. 3252 Mission Inn AvenueRiverside, CA 92507(951) 778-0611Date: April 1, 2018With a casual yet elegant Spanish ambiance, Café Sevilla is located in the heart of Downtown Riverside and offers authentic Spanish cuisine and seafood specialties. Café Sevilla’s Easter brunch features an array of Spanish specialties and Easter classics including leg of lamb, black forest ham and baked salmon. The restaurant will also have a tasty seafood station featuring oysters on the half shell and a gourmet dessert station. Kids can feast on favorites like chicken tenders, mac and cheese and pepperoni pizza.



McKinley’s Grille

Sheraton Fairplex Hotel & Conference Center

601 W McKinley Ave

Pomona, CA 91768

(909) 868-5915

www.fairplex.com

Date: April 1, 2018 from 10am – 2pm

Enjoy a traditional menu with options like prime rib, chicken breast, ham, as well as an omelet station and more! Mimosas will also be on hand for adults, plus children’s options like chicken tenders and macaroni & cheese. For kids, a visit by the Easter bunny is sure to keep their attention! Sheraton Fairplex Hotel & Conference Center601 W McKinley AvePomona, CA 91768(909) 868-5915Date: April 1, 2018 from 10am – 2pmEnjoy a traditional menu with options like prime rib, chicken breast, ham, as well as an omelet station and more! Mimosas will also be on hand for adults, plus children’s options like chicken tenders and macaroni & cheese. For kids, a visit by the Easter bunny is sure to keep their attention!



Mission Inn

Sheraton Fairplex Hotel & Conference Center

601 W McKinley Ave

Pomona, CA 91768

(909) 868-5915

www.missioninn.com

Date: April 1, 2018

On Easter, head to Mission Inn for a delectable traditional menu of Easter favorites, as well as items a chilled seafood bar, champagne and mimosas. There will be live music, a visit by the Easter bunny and egg hunts for children 11 and under. Sheraton Fairplex Hotel & Conference Center601 W McKinley AvePomona, CA 91768(909) 868-5915Date: April 1, 2018On Easter, head to Mission Inn for a delectable traditional menu of Easter favorites, as well as items a chilled seafood bar, champagne and mimosas. There will be live music, a visit by the Easter bunny and egg hunts for children 11 and under.

Jordan Schlecter is the editor for CBSLA’s “Best of Los Angeles” & “Best of Orange County”