Join others in your quest to focus and celebrate the reason for the holiday this year. We’ve rounded up a list of Easter services in the Inland Empire!

﻿Reliance Community Church

11255 Central Ave

Ontario, CA 91762

www.reliancecommunity.com

Friday March 30, 2018 from 7:00pm – 8:30pm

On Good Friday, join other Inland Empire residents as they come together to celebrate Easter at the Reliance Community Church in Ontario. There will be coffee and dessert from 6pm to 6:50pm and then join in on a family service that starts at 7pm

University Park Church

4835 Hallmark Parkway

San Bernardino, CA 92407

(909) 473-7595

www.universityparkchurch.com

Friday, March 30, 2018 at 7pm

Join others at the University Park Church as Easter is celebrated. What does it all mean and how does it effect the life of a believer? This service will answer these questions and also include a time of special worship music. Refreshments and fellowship following the service.

Crossroads Church

2331 Kellogg Avenue

Corona, CA 92881

(951) 737-4664

www.crossroadschurch.com

March 30, 31, 2018 & April 1, 2018

Join Crossroads Church in Corona for services where they passionately worship God and study His Word. There will be services on March 30th at 7pm, March 31st at 5pm and multiple services on April 1st.

Community Church by the Lake

40946 Big Bear Blvd

Big Bear Lake, CA 92315

www.bigbearchurch.com

March 24, 2018 from 10am-12pm.

Join Community Church by the Lake in Big Bear Lake for an Easter Egg Hunt and more! The event at the Community Church by the Lake enjoys 350-500 children attending the free egg hunt and photo opportunities with the Easter Bunny. There will be plenty of fun with games, giveaways, crafts, face painting, and the Easter Bunny! Make sure to bring your own Easter basket to collect eggs!