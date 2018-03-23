LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Taco Bell will soon be giving Doritos a run for its money, when the Mexican-inspired fast food chain rolls out its own line of tortilla chips in supermarkets and convenience stores nationwide this May.

It’s out of the bag. Taco Bell Tortilla Chips are coming this summer. pic.twitter.com/cd22srcHsH — Taco Bell (@tacobell) March 22, 2018

The Irvine-based company made the announcement on Thursday on Facebook.

In a press release, the fast food chain said the chips are inspired by Taco Bell’s famous hot sauces. The chips will be available in Fire and Mild sauce packet flavors, as well as Classic.

“This launch of our first line of sauce packet-inspired chips gives our fans a new way to access a taste of Taco Bell,” said Taco Bell Chief Brand Officer Marisa Thalberg in a press release. “Our sauce packets are one of the brand’s most unique aspects and were the natural choice for both the flavors and packaging of our tortilla chips.”

According to the press release, the Fire and Mild flavors will be sold in 1 ounce, 3.5 ounce, 11 ounce and 30 ounce bags, while the Classic chips will be solid in 1 ounce, 3.5 ounce, 13 ounce and 30 ounce bags.

Taco Bell says grocery stores and retail outlets will determine the final pricing of the product.