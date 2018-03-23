LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Michael Avenatti — the acerbic, tough-talking attorney representing porn star Stormy Daniels — set off a Twitter frenzy late Thursday with a post implying his client might have pictures or video of the president.

The tweet (posted at 7:52 pm. Thursday) included a photo of a disc with the cryptic line ”If “a picture is worth a thousand words’ how many words is this worth??????”

He then added hashtags for #60minutes, #pleasedenyit and #basta — which in Italian translates into “that’s enough.”

CNN described the tweet as “a warning shot to the Trump team.” Yesterday, on CNN he accused the Trump team of “thuggish behavior” in regards to his client.

“60 Minutes” on Sunday will air an interview that Anderson Cooper conducted with Daniels several weeks ago.

Avanatti repeated the basta theme with another tweet last week slamming Trump for threatening to sue Daniels for simply trying to tell the truth.

The fact that a sitting president is pursuing over $20M in bogus 'damages' against a private citizen, who is only trying to tell the public what really happened, is remarkable. Likely unprecedented in our history. We are NOT going away and we will NOT be intimidated. #basta — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) March 17, 2018

The Wall Street Journal is reporting that the president has asked his advisers if he should publicly fight the affair allegations.

Last night on CNN, Anderson Cooper conducted a lengthy interview with former Playboy Playmate Karen McDougal who alleged, among other things, that she and Trump had a near year-long relationship. She also said he told her loved her, that he once took her to his apartment in Trump Tower and showed her Melania’s bedroom as well as saying after the first time they had sex, Trump offered her cash.