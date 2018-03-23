LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A woman identified only as “Jane Doe” is suing music mogul Russell Simmons for $10 million for allegedly raping her, according to a report by Variety.

The suit, which was filed on Friday in Los Angeles County Superior Court, claims that Simmons raped the woman in his hotel room.

According to the complaint obtained by Variety, the woman says she was attending a concert with her young son when she says she was approached by Simmons. The woman then claims that Simmons invited her, as well as her son backstage.

As the concert was coming to an end, the woman alleges that Simmons invited her to join him at an after-party at the hotel he was staying at after she dropped off her son at home with a babysitter.

The suit then claims that the woman visited a nightclub with Simmons before going back to his hotel. At the hotel, the woman then alleges that Simmons invited her into his room after ensuring he was not interested in sex.

The woman then claims that after entering the room, Simmons shut the door and said, “I am going to f— you.” The suit also accuses Simmons of supposedly threatening her son if she didn’t comply.

Simmons has reportedly denied the allegations.

This however, is not the first time the music mogul has been accused of sexual misconduct.

In January, Simmons was sued for an alleged rape, but spoke out, calling the claim “absolutely untrue.”