LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Two possible burglary suspects led Los Angeles police on a chase Friday that ended with the men barricaded inside a Culver City mall.

Officers began chasing a white BMW in the Topanga area just before noon, and followed the suspects across town to the Westfield Culver City mall near the San Diego (405) Freeway, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Police were still looking for the suspects an hour later in the mall’s underground parking structure, police said. A vehicle had been located and impounded.

Just before 2 p.m., police said they “located evidence related to the burglary”, but did not specify details.

The status of the outstanding suspects was unclear.