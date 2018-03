STUDIO CITY (CBSLA.com) — Meet this week’s Pets2Love: Ramon!

Ramon is a 6-year-old male terrier/poodle mix. He’s outgoing, friendly, and enjoys being held.

His previous owner says he likes to play and is good with kids, and gets along with other small dogs.

Ramon is available for adoption at the Pasadena Humane Society. To adopt him, call (626) 792-7151 and ask for ID #A452552.