PACOIMA (CBSLA) – Pacoima Middle School was briefly placed on lockdown Friday morning after a report of an armed male on campus.

At 7:50 a.m., Los Angeles School police received a call regarding a male with a gun at the school, located in the 9000 block of Laurel Canyon Boulevard.

Officers placed the school on lockdown while they conducted a sweep of the campus.

“Fire alarms went on and we had to remain seated,” one student told CBS2.

“I told me daughter, I said, use your backpack for a shield, hide yourself if you have to,” one mother said.

Nothing suspicious was found, and the lockdown was lifted at around 9:20 a.m.

Dozens of anxious parents waited outside the school throughout the lockdown. Although classes resumed as scheduled, several parents pulled their children out when the lockdown was lifted and took them home.

The exact details of the alleged threat were not confirmed.