MANHATTAN BEACH (CBSLA) — A local beach volleyball superstar & Olympian has started her own pro-volleyball tour.

Three-time gold medalist Kerri Walsh Jennings says each of what will be an eight-stop professional beach volleyball tour will include — of course — competition. But there’s much, much more.

“It’s gonna be a rad, health and wellness festival centered around the sport of beach volleyball,” she said. “The best in the world will be competing on our tour.”

It will also be high-tech, with wearable technology to provide athlete stats. The event will also provide an experience for attendees, including Pilates and yoga training, music and more.

“More mindfully, with purpose,” Jennings said.

The name of her project is p1440 because there are 1,440 minutes in a day. Walsh’s philosophy not a single one should be wasted.

She started p1440 because she says there’s room for improvement in the sport – including paying pros more. She says the program will offer larger prizes than those currently available.

“Inherently what we’re doing is disruptive,” Jennings said.

She left the association of volleyball professionals last year. She also won her lawsuit against the AVP over a breach of contract.

“I think a lot of people think that this is me just sticking it to the AVP because we had a disagreement. It’s so no that. It’s me believing in more and better for the sport,” she continued.

The AVP refused to comment.

Jennings says she hopes p1440 helps make beach volleyball a prime-time sport.

“We’re going to show the world how dynamic and special our sport is,” she said.