NORTH HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) – Firefighters had to extricate a trapped driver after his car smashed into the storefront of a bike shop in North Hollywood Friday morning.

At 1:53 a.m., a car careened into Pedego Electric Bikes in the 10900 block of Kling Street.

Los Angeles firefighters responded to find the male driver trapped. Crews used the Jaws of Life to pull him out. He was rushed to a hospital with unknown injuries, Los Angeles police said.

Police are trying to determine what caused the driver to lose control.

The extent of the damage to the shop was not confirmed.

