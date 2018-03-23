(credit: Angela Weiss/Getty Images)

This educational center and museum dedicated to the study of the arts and cultures exciting and thought provoking exhibits throughout the year!

Rembrandt and the Inspiration of India

Getty Museum

March 13 – June 24, 2018

The name Rembrandt has become synonymous with high-end art throughout the years, so it should come as no surprise that this exhibit is a popular one. Late in his career, the famous artist created a series of meticulous drawings which depicted emperors from Mughal India. This exhibit explores the Dutch artist’s Mughal portraiture.

Paper Promises: Early American Photography

Getty Museum

February 27, 2018 – May 27, 2018

Explore this exhibit, which looks into the development of photography in 19th century America. See rare photographs and negatives as well as iconic images from America’s Civil War, the Gold Rush and other important events. The exhibit also looks into early experimentation with photography on paper and provides a look into how reproducing photographs helped shape people’s perceptions of the U.S. during periods of unrest and territorial expansion.

Harald Szeemann: Museum of Obsessions

Getty Museum

February 6, 2018 – May 6, 2018

Harald Szeemann (1933–2005) is best known for being an advocate of conceptual art and post-minimalism. In his time, he developed a new form of exhibition making that focused on collaborations with other artists and a international vision of contemporary culture. See more than 150 installations and exhibits.

King Tut: Treasures of The Golden Pharoah

California Science Center

March 24, 2018 – January 6, 2019

To celebrate the 100-year anniversary of the discovery of King Tut’s tomb, the California Science Center is presenting “King Tut: Treasures of The Golden Pharoah” the largest King Tut exhibition ever toured! See and experience over 150 authentic artifacts from King Tut’s tomb – 60 of which have never traveled outside of Egypt, until now. The exhibit is only on display through early January 2019, so make sure to experience this dramatic new presentation!

Michelangelo To Degas

Getty Museum

January 17, 2018 – April 22, 2018

Explore the recent acquisitions made by the Getty Museum of art from artists ranging from Michelangelo to Degas. The exhibit also features works from Domenico Tiepolo, Goya and many others!

Greek and Roman Sculpture from the Santa Barbara Museum of Art

Getty Museum

May 24, 2016 – Ongoing

An incredible and iconic marble torso of Dionysos is currnelty on loan to the Getty Museum as a highlight of a special installation celebrating the ancient Greek and Roman marble and bronze sculptures from the Santa Barbara Museum of Art’s collection.

The Porsche Effect

Petersen Automotive Museum

Ongoing Until January 2019

If you’re a Porsche car aficionado, you will undoubtedly love this exhibit which looks into the emergence of the brand after the rubble of World War II, Porsche emerged to become one of the most popular and recognizable sports car brands for car enthusiasts and those who just love to ride too. “The Porsche Effect” looks into the history and significance behind the brand’s unique design, engineering, and advertising.