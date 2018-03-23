(credit: National Archives/Getty Images)

Whether you’re looking at sculptures, paintings, drawings, or unique installations, art has a way of making an impact on a viewer. Luckily for Orange County residents, there are some of the world’s top museums right in our own backyard. Discover these great exhibits this spring.

American Visionary: John F. Kennedy’s Life And Times

Bowers Museum

March 10, 2018 – June 3, 2018

This exhibit, which is ongoing for just a few months, discovers and looks into the political career of one of the most celebrated politicians and people in the history of the world. Admired for his charisma, and thought provoking speeches which still resonate today, JFK was not just a politician. And, this exhibit helps illustrate it. No other politician was photographed more than John F. Kennedy – from congressman to his time as a decorated war hero to his untimely death in Dallas. American Visionary captures the scope of his life through more than 70 photographs.

California Bounty: Image & Identity, 1850-1930

Bowers Museum

Ongoing

Take a journey through California’s visual history by viewing curated paintings from the museum’s fine collection. The paintings on display reveal themes of a history shaped by a unique mix of Mexican and Anglo traditions.

Ancient Arts of China: A 5000 Year Legacy

Bowers Museum

Ongoing

Curated by Chinese history specialists and from the Shanghai Museum, this interesting collection shows the evolution of Chinese art and culture throughout the years. Take a trip back in time 5000 years ago and view art from one of the world’s oldest living civilizations.

Tony DeLap: A Retrospective

Laguna Art Museum

February 25, 2018 – May 28, 2018

Who is Tony DeLap you may ask? He is one of Orange County’s most beloved living artists and has been at the forefront of different art movements throughout his storied career. See DeLap’s SoCal minimalistic art, see interesting installations, sculptures and other art mediums. There are approximately 80 paintings, sculptures, and drawings on display.

Spirits And Headhunters: Art Of The Pacific Islands

Bowers Museum

Ongoing

Experience incredible masterpieces and unique objects from the vast and diverse Pacific Islands in this special exhibition guest curated by Chris Rainier. The comprehensive exhibit looks into masterpieces from three cultural regions of Micronesia, Melanesia and Polynesia.