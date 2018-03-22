WASHINGTON (CNN) — President Donald Trump’s national security adviser H.R. McMaster has agreed to resign, a White House official announced on Thursday.

“The two have been discussing this for some time. The timeline was expedited as they both felt it was important to have the new team in place, instead of constant speculation,” the official said. “This was not related to any one moment or incident, rather it was the result of ongoing conversations between the two.”

General McMaster joins a long list of people who have either been fired or resigned from the Trump administration.

McMaster will be replaced by John Bolton, Trump tweeted.

I am pleased to announce that, effective 4/9/18, @AmbJohnBolton will be my new National Security Advisor. I am very thankful for the service of General H.R. McMaster who has done an outstanding job & will always remain my friend. There will be an official contact handover on 4/9. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 22, 2018

The-CNN-Wire

