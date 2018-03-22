STORM WATCH: Rain Brings Down Hillside | Flash Flood Watches In Effect Thru Friday | Latest ForecastLive Blog | Evacuations And Closures | Animated Radars | Download The CBSLA Weather App
Filed Under:Fired, HR McMaster, John Bolton, National Security Donald Trump, Resigned

WASHINGTON (CNN)  — President Donald Trump’s national security adviser H.R. McMaster has agreed to resign, a White House official announced on Thursday.

“The two have been discussing this for some time. The timeline was expedited as they both felt it was important to have the new team in place, instead of constant speculation,” the official said. “This was not related to any one moment or incident, rather it was the result of ongoing conversations between the two.”

General McMaster joins a long list of people who have either been fired or resigned from the Trump administration.

McMaster will be replaced by John Bolton, Trump tweeted.

