VAN NUYS (CBSLA) — Eager shoppers looking to cash in on a popular toy purveyor’s going-out-of-business deals were left empty-handed Thursday as the store chain postponed its sales.

Even in the rain, shoppers packed the parking lot of the Toys ‘R’ Us in Van Nuys, hoping to get in on the deals a week after the beloved store announced it was liquidating all 800 of its stores.

What awaited them inside were signs alerting them sales had been postponed until Friday.

“That’s OK,” shopper Lauren Perrin told CBS2 News. “They’re having a hard time as it is, so I’m not going to fault them on it.”

It has been a tough time for the company. On top of its bankruptcy, the company said its founder Charles Lazarus died Thursday at age 94. Lazarus started the company in 1948 when he was 25 years old and remained CEO until 1994.

There have been many sad moments for Toys"R"Us in recent weeks, and none more heartbreaking than today's news about the passing of our beloved founder, Charles Lazarus. Our thoughts and prayers are with Charles' family and loved ones. — ToysRUs (@ToysRUs) March 22, 2018

Despite the postponed deals, some did choose to take advantage.

“I had a bunch of gift certificates I had to use, so before they go to waste, I had to buy some stuff,” said Maor Katzman.

Twelve-year-old Melissa Alfaro might not know what the word “bankruptcy” means, but she does get that her favorite store could be gone for good.

“I come here since I was at least five or six, and I really like it,” said the girl, who comes to Toys ‘R’ Us nearly every week.

For those shopping at the stores in the next few weeks, it’s helpful to know that all sales are final and gift cards expire in 30 days.