LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Two models of dual-sensor smoke alarms made by Kidde are being recalled due to a manufacturing defect that keeps it from detecting smoke.

About 452,000 smoke alarms sold in the U.S. are under recall, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission. The recalled units include PI2010 and PI9010 and feature a distinctive, raised pill design on the front.

The units are defective due to a yellow cap left on during the manufacturing process that can cover on of the two smoke sensors, compromising its ability to detect smoke. No injuries have been reported as the result of the defect.

Kidde recommends consumers remove the alarms from their walls or ceilings and inspect it through the opening on the side of the alarm for the presence of a yellow cap. Consumers should not try to take apart the alarm, open the casing, or remove the yellow cap if one is present; instead, they should contact Kidde to request a free replacement.

The smoke alarms were sold at Home Depot, Walmart, and online at Amazon from September 2016 and January 2018 for between $20 and $40.