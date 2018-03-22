Sick of Intragram bumping your feed to the top with its automatic refresh? Now there’s a button for that.

Called “New Posts,” the new button “lets you choose when you want to refresh, rather than it happening automatically. Tap the button and you’ll be taken to new posts at the top of feed — don’t tap, and you’ll stay where you are,” the company announced in a blog post.

Instagram also promised changes that will cause newer posts to appear at the top of your Instagram feed more frequently.

Aping the News feed of parent company Facebook, Instagram recently changed the order of its feed, surfacing posts it thought you’d want to see first as determined by its algorithm. The change followed years of the app simply surfacing posts in chronological order.

The new change doesn’t exactly restore that chronological feed, but for disgruntled users it could be a step in the right direction.