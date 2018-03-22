LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Hidden Valley Ranch is giving away a ranch dressing bottle fit for a king.

In honor of National Ranch Day, the company is offering ranch lovers the chance to win a a $35,000, jewel-encrusted bottle of the addictive dressing.

✨FOLLOW & RETWEET FOR A CHANCE TO WIN! ✨ Nothing marks #NationalRanchDay like a real jewel-encrusted ranch bottle fit for people who royally love ranch. Ends 5/19 at 11:59pm PT. NoPurNec18+ Official rules: https://t.co/7DRJkRZCQc pic.twitter.com/rli2YVTKVD — Hidden Valley (@HVRanch) March 9, 2018

For a chance to win the contest, ranch lovers must follow @HVRanch on Twitter and retweet the company’s tweet in which the contest was announced using the hashtag: #NationalRanchDay. Contestants then must link to the contest rules between March 10 and March 19.

In addition to the decked out bottle, the lucky winner will also receive a $15,000 check from Hidden Valley.