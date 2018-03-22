LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Hidden Valley Ranch is giving away a ranch dressing bottle fit for a king.
In honor of National Ranch Day, the company is offering ranch lovers the chance to win a a $35,000, jewel-encrusted bottle of the addictive dressing.
For a chance to win the contest, ranch lovers must follow @HVRanch on Twitter and retweet the company’s tweet in which the contest was announced using the hashtag: #NationalRanchDay. Contestants then must link to the contest rules between March 10 and March 19.
In addition to the decked out bottle, the lucky winner will also receive a $15,000 check from Hidden Valley.